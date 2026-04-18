Man killed ex-wife in Herriman murder-suicide, police say

HERRIMAN, Utah — A man is believed to have killed his ex-wife inside her Herriman home Friday night, before killing himself in a murder-suicide.

Herrirman Police Department officers responded to the home on Watchman Way at 7:15 p.m. for a welfare check, and found the 55-year-old man and 42-year-old woman dead inside.

The man did live at the home at the time of the incident.

Police said the woman, who has not been identified, had "injuries consistent with blunt force trauma," while the man's death was "self-inflicted."

According to the police department, the woman's family had made attempts to contact her over several hours, and finally reached out to police after receiving no reply.

As of right now, police say there is no history of reported domestic violence between the man and woman, but the investigation into the deaths remains open.

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