West Bountiful man tased and arrested after allegedly leading police on scooter chase

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A man in West Bountiful has been arrested by police after they say he led an officer on a chase with a motorized scooter and had to be tased.

Christopher Allen Madill, 36, faces charges of failing to stop at the command of police, prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, and failure to disclose identity, among others.

According to court documents, on Monday, just after midnight, an officer with the West Bountiful Police Department observed a motorized scooter heading westbound on 500 South with no lights activated at the front or back.

Police say the rider of the scooter was Christopher Madill.

The officer activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop on Madill. During the stop, the officer says he explained to Madill the reason for the stop, and Madill replied that he didn't activate the lights since he was just crossing the street.

Court documents state the officer told Madill that he would hurry and run his information, but Madill told the officer he "didn't feel like he had to give his information."

At this point, police say Madill jumped back on the scooter and fled southbound on 1100 West. The officer activated his lights and sirens and followed Madill until he turned down a dead-end road and fell off the scooter.

The officer explained that he exited the vehicle and ordered Madill to stop, but the commands were disregarded. Following a foot pursuit, the officer deployed his TASER and ended the chase.

During a search following the chase, police say they found a blue container on Madill that was found to have meth, heroin, and fentanyl inside. A three to four-inch knife was also found on Madill.

When speaking to investigators following his arrest, Madill explained that he ran due to having warrants out for his arrest.