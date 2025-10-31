Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
West Jordan police searching for suspect in lewdness case

West Jordan Police Department (via Twitter)
Posted

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The West Jordan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say has repeatedly shown lewd and pornographic images to women.

According to the department, in August and September, West Jordan police began responding to reports of lewdness near 2200 West 7800 South. Multiple victims reported being on early-morning walks when a man in a white SUV approached and called out to them.

When the women looked, the man reportedly held a cell phone out of the passenger window of the vehicle, showing pornographic materials.

Police say they are concerned the suspect may have accosted other women in the same manner from West Jordan to Saratoga Springs.

Anyone who was accosted or has information on the case is asked to call West Jordan police at (801) 840-4000 and tell them you are calling in reference to case WJ25-46009.

