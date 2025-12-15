Tooele County deputy awarded medal for heroism after saving father, son from Ogden River

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A Tooele County sheriff's deputy has been honored with North America's highest civilian honor for heroism after rescuing a 10-year-old boy and his father from the Ogden River last year.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced that Dep. James Peasnall was one of just over a dozen people to win the Carnegie Medal. The award is given to citizens of the United States and Canada who risk their own lives to save or attempt to save the lives of others.

Peasnall was off-duty with his family by the river on May 19, 2024 when he heard nearby screams and people crying out for help. The boy had fallen into the water, and his father jumped in after him, leaving both struggling against the current.

While running towards where the father and son had gone into the river, Peasnall dove headfirst into the water. The deputy was able to grab both the man and child, and swim them to a nearby tree that was jutting out of the water. But as Peasnall had the father grab the tree, the 10-year-old got carried away by the raging current.

Tooele County deputy honored for saving 2 people from river while off duty

Peasnall left the father to swim after the boy, who had submerged multiple times under the water.

"I just said, 'Stay here, hold tight,' and I dove back in and swam downriver as fast as I could," Peasnall told FOX 13 News last year. "[The boy] was underwater, and he brushed my hand and I just dove for that direction, grabbed him, and got him to the side, and there was a bystander on there, and I handed the kid up there."

Once the boy was safe, Peasnall heard more screams and ran back to where the father was still clinging to the tree. The deputy dove back into the water and brought the man back to the riverbank.

"I slowly climbed out because I was out of gas," Peasnall said. "I was so tired."

According to the Carnegie Hero Commission, Peasnall vomited water for about a day after the rescue.