Multiple West Valley schools on lockdown due to barricaded man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Three West Valley City schools are currently under secure protocol due to an armed man barricaded inside a nearby home on Monday.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, the incident began just after 8 a.m. when a woman reported being involved in a minor traffic accident. When the woman approached the other vehicle to get their information, the man inside pointed a gun at her and drove off.

The woman took down the license plate, and police were able to track the man at his home in the 3600 block of Oxford Way. When police arrived, the unidentified man barricaded himself inside the house.

While authorities attempt to remove the man from the house, Granger High School, West Lake Junior High School and Pioneer Elementary School have all been placed under secure protocol, which means all doors are locked and no one is allowed to enter the building, but school continues as scheduled.

In addition to the affected schools, 3650 South between 3200 West and 3600 West is closed to traffic, along with Oxford Way.

