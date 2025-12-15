ROTC instructor with training rifle sparks lockdown at Layton school

LAYTON, Utah — Northridge High School in Layton was placed under lockdown protocols early Monday after someone reported seeing a person walk into the school building with a weapon.

According to the Davis School District, the school went into lockdown at 8:40 a.m after the report from a community member was received.

During the lockdown, an investigation by the Layton City Police Department found that the person with the weapon was the school's ROTC instructor, who was carrying a "training replica rifle" into the building after a weekend training event.

Once the school was determined to be safe, the lockdown was lifted at 9:07 a.m. and classes resumed as normal, the district said.

"We are grateful to Layton City Police for their quick response time and commend our students and staff for following protocols. We learned from today's incident and will ensure that corrections are made to help keep our Knights safe," the district shared in a statement.

During lockdown protocols, all exterior doors are locked, and interior doors are secured, while no one is allowed to enter the building.