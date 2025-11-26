West Jordan teacher arrested after allegedly sexually abusing former student

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan teacher faces multiple charges after a former student alleges that she sexually abused him for several months while she was his teacher and volleyball coach.

Alisha Marie George, 41, was arrested Tuesday on several charges, including attempted rape and forcible sexual abuse, among others. She is being held without bail.

The victim's mother said her son had first disclosed the abuse on Sunday, and it wasn't until Tuesday that officers with the West Jordan Police Department were able to interview the student.

The victim told officers that he began attending Hawthorn Academy in the seventh grade when he was 12 years old, and had behavioral issues that George was helping him with.

Beginning in December of 2023, the victim said he and George began spending more time together, with sexual incidents occurring at school, in the victim's home, and in George's vehicle. The boy told police that George forcibly made him perform sexual acts with her.

The student said that if he spoke with other girls while at school, George would become angry with him.

According to police, when the boy told George that he was going to be going to a different school, George asked why and began crying, and then asked him not to tell anyone about their relationship.