Nearly 20K without power in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Nearly 20,000 people in Utah County are without power on Wednesday morning after some lines were damaged, according to Rocky Mountain Power

According to the Rocky Mountain Power outage map, 26 outages are currently impacting 19,896 customers. On the website, the utility company says damaged lines are responsible for the outages.

The outage was first reported at 7:12 a.m. Crews hope to have power restored by 10:30 a.m.

"We are aware of scattered outages in Utah County, affecting 19,892 customers, including Saratoga Springs, Vineyard, Pleasant Grove and Lindon," Rocky Mountain Power wrote on social media. "We are investigating the cause. Thank you for your patience while our crews work to restore service as soon as possible."

The Saratoga Springs Police Department warned drivers that due to the outage, many traffic signals throughout the city are being impacted. They remind drivers that all intersections where the traffic signals are out should be treated as a four way stop.

Utah Transit Authority is also seeing FrontRunner delays due to the power outage near the Vineyard Station. They expect the delays to run 15 to 20 minutes.

FOX 13 News has contacted Rocky Mountain Power for more information.