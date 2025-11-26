Motorcyclist critically injured in crash that slowed I-80 traffic in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — An early Wednesday morning crash involving a motorcyclist slowed traffic for a large part of the morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was critically injured in the wreck.

Troopers say the crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. at mile marker 100 of the eastbound side of Interstate 80. Investigators tell FOX 13 News that a vehicle struck a motorcycle, leaving the motorcyclist critically injured.

The victim had to be flown to the hospital via medical helicopter.

Both lanes of the interstate were blocked at one point, but have since opened up one lane.