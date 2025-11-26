Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Domestic violence incident leads to search for stabbing suspect in Salt Lake City

FOX 13 News
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are actively searching for a stabbing suspect following a domestic violence incident in the city Tuesday night. According to police, one man was hospitalized following the alleged stabbing.

The first call for the reported stabbing happened at 8:23 p.m. when a man with a stab wound ran into a store located at 726 Redwood Road.

Police tell FOX 13 News that the domestic situation led to a stabbing, though they didn't elaborate as to exactly what happened or where the stabbing occurred.

The name of the victim hasn't been released.

