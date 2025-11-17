West Valley woman arrested for allegedly stabbing husband, trying to set fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 53-year-old woman from West Valley City is now facing aggravated assault charges after police say she repeatedly stabbed her husband after finding messages from another woman on his phone. Ivonne Hernandez Diaz was arrested Sunday.

According to court documents, police were called by the couple's child, who lives in the same home. Police say the victim and suspect live in a mother-in-law suite in the basement of the home.

When police were called, the reporter told officers that the couple had been arguing since the night before. However, the caller's children had stated that they still heard arguing and could hear grandpa calling out for help.

The caller went downstairs to try and get the couple to open the door, but could only hear their father weakly asking for help. That is when they reported the incident to the police.

West Valley City police arrived and knocked for several minutes to no answer. Eventually, Diaz answered the door, and police say they could see glass all around her feet, along with blood, which appeared to be mixed with water.

Police officers convinced Diaz to come outside, and when they entered, they found the victim with several lacerations and stab wounds on his arms and torso. First responders rushed the man to the hospital with a possible collapsed lung. At this point, Diaz was arrested by officers.

Inside the home, investigators noted about $3,270 worth of damage.

The victim talked to police and said that his wife had found some messages between him and another woman while the pair were drinking. This, according to the victim, angered Diaz and she began to throw and smash bottles of liquor on him.

Eventually, detectives say the arrested grabbed a knife and began to slice and stab the victim.

When police searched the home, they say they found a pile of clothing near the closet that had obviously been set on fire before being doused in a liquid.

Ivonne Hernandez Diaz faces charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated arson, and public intoxication, among others. She is being held without bail.