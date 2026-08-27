Will fitness ring help find missing Utah National Guard soldier's body?

SALT LAKE CITY — Investigators hoped a piece of jewelry could lead them to the body of a missing Utah National Guard soldier whose wife has been charged with his murder.

Matthew Johnson has been missing for almost two years, though prosecutors believe his wife, Jennifer Gledhill, shot him in their Cottonwood Heights home and hid his body.

Gledhill has been charged with murder and other related counts. She has pleaded not guilty and is in jail pending trial scheduled for December.

The FOX 13 Investigative team found a search warrant, which was served in February and ordered sealed by the court until earlier this month. In it, an investigator for the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office asked for data from an Oura ring.

The fitness ring tracks the wearer's health, and according to the warrant, their location.

Evidence shows Gledhill demanded money from parents days ahead of murder:

'I need 13K': New evidence shows Gledhill demanded money from parents days ahead of murder

The detective requesting the warrant believes both Johnson and Gledhill were wearing the rings when Johnson’s body was disposed of.

Records show the manufacturer turned over electronic records from the rings after being served the warrant, but it's not known what the data showed.

Johnson’s body still has not been located.



Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill’s office would not comment on the warrant or what was discovered, if anything, through the ring data.

“This is an active case that we are rigorously continuing to prosecute. To protect the integrity of the case, we are not going to make any comments," the office said.



Gledhill’s attorney did not return a message seeking comment.

A different warrant unsealed earlier this year showed how investigators discovered that Johnson had installed cameras inside the home he shared with Gledhill, believing she was having an affair. The warrant asked to search any images from the cameras that may still be in its cloud-computing system.