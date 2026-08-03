Was fatal shooting of Utah National Guard soldier caught on camera?

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Could the fatal 2024 shooting of a Utah National Guard soldier and the removal of his body from his Cottonwood Heights home have been caught on camera? An investigator with the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office thought so.



Matthew Johnson has been missing for nearly two years, though prosecutors believe his wife, Jennifer Gledhill, shot him in their home and hid his body. Gledhill has since been charged with murder and other related counts.



On Monday, the FOX 13 Investigates team found a search warrant filed in May and ordered sealed by the court for 90 days. In the warrant, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says his office discovered evidence that Johnson, suspecting his wife of having an affair, installed cameras inside their home.

Evidence shows Gledhill demanded money from parents days ahead of murder:

'I need 13K': New evidence shows Gledhill demanded money from parents days ahead of murder



The warrant asked to search for any images from those cameras that the manufacturer might still have in its cloud-computing system.



“…it is possible there are cameras that were concealed within the residence where Matthew was killed that may have captured Matthew being killed, or captured Jennifer cleaning up the crime scene, disposing of evidence, or moving Matthew’s body from the residence," the investigator wrote.



The documents do not say whether investigators actually found any such video, and Gill would not comment on the case when contacted by FOX 13 News.



“This is an active case that we are rigorously continuing to prosecute," Gill said in a statement. "To protect the integrity of the case, we are not going to make any comments.”

Gledhill’s attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Gledhill has pleaded not guilty and is in jail pending trial, which is scheduled to start in December.