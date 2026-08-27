Teen suspect, father charged with murder in fatal Kearns funeral shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A teenage suspect and his father were formally charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting outside a Kearns church last week.

The first-degree murder charge was one of several announced on Thursday against Taitusi Kai Manatau, 17, and his father, Afuhia Masiu Manatau, by the Salt Lake County Attorney General's Office.

On August 17, Taitusi is alleged to have shot and killed Vilisoni Angilau during an altercation outside a funeral being held at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stake center in Kearns. According to charging documents, the altercation began after the two called each other out after Taitusi allegedly "jumped" Angilau's cousin in February.

After Angilau's twin brother became involved in the fight, Afuhia Manatau allegedly pulled a handgun from his bag and gave it to his son, who fired 2 or 4 times at Angilau. After the shots were fired, Angilau's brother wrestled Taitusi and came into possession of the gun and fired back at the 17-year-old, hitting him in the chest.

Angilau's brother was then struck by the same gun after Tautusi or Afuhia regained possession of the firearm.

Father and son, with help from two 19-year-olds who were also charged Thursday, sped away from the shooting scene despite being told to stop by a police officer. The minivan they were driving was later stopped a few blocks away.

Angilau was transported to the hospital, where he later died, while his brother and Taitusi were hospitalized in critical condition.

Along with murder, Afuhia Manatau was also charged with multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm, assault, and obstruction of justice. Taitusi Manatau was charged with murder, two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, and one count of obstruction of justice.