Woman arrested after child allegedly left inside hot car for over an hour

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after police say she left her young child alone inside a hot car for over an hour and a half.

South Salt Lake Police were called Wednesday to the parking lot outside the CSL Plasma Center at 2978 South State Street just before 5:30 p.m. after a witness saw an infant, who was less than 1 year old, crying inside the car without the engine running.

Using security video footage, the officer saw the woman, Leinara Tioa, arriving at the plasma center at 3:42 p.m. and leaving her child in the car. Tioa was then seen at 5:23 p.m., returning to the vehicle and checking its rear driver side window, but not opening the car door to let air in.

Just after Tioa returned to the car, the witness told staff at the plasma center to contact emergency personnel after hearing the child crying inside. Seven minutes later, Tioa once again returned to the car and checked on the infant strapped in a car seat.

When medical teams arrived on the scene, they registered the temperature inside the car at 100 degrees Fahrenheit, while the infant's temperature was 101 degrees.

Upon further inspection of Tioa's car, which was under direct exposure to the sun, it was found that three of its windows were open approximately 1 inch.

Tioa was arrested on the Child Abuse charge, as well as Reckless Endangerment, and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.