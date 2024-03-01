Bill cracking down on road rage in Utah passes legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill aiming to crack down on road rage in Utah has cleared the legislature.

On Wednesday, the Senate passed HB 30, a bill that addresses road rage events.

"Road Rage means the commission of a criminal offense by and operate a vehicle in response to an incident that occurs or escalates upon a roadway and with the intent to endanger or intimidate another individual," said Senator Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, on Wednesday.

Utah Highway Patrol Col, Michael Rapich says road rage incidents have been increasing in the Beehive State.

"Events have increased over the last three years, I mean, last year, you know, well, over 20 over the last three years consistently," said Col. Rapich.

The Utah Department of Public Safety from 2022 to 2023, saw an 11% increase in aggressive, road rage-related crashes, statewide.

"When you say a broke breaking point, there were some really high profile incidents that came to light last summer that really kind of brought this to everyone's attention saying that this is just something we need to start addressing specifically."

The bill not only helps define what road rage is, but, Representative Paul Cutler, the bill sponsor says it gives both officers and prosecutors more tools to go after the most egregious offenders.

"We're one of the first states in the nation in my understanding to get a legal definition of road rage on the books so we can start measuring and tracking," said Rep. Cutler.

Rep. Cutler says the bill would put an enhanced penalty, whether it's enhanced jail time or enhanced fines on the most serious road rage cases.

"An extra $500 or an extra $750 fines, and for the most serious cases, it can also result in jail time," said Rep. Cutler.

He says only Class B misdemeanors or higher are eligible for the road rage enhancement. Class C is not covered in this bill.

Rep. Cutler says felonies can have an enhanced fine, but they won't be raised a level.

The extra money from the fines, Rep. Cutler says, are put towards a road rage education and prevention fund.

If an individual is convicted for an offense that is enhanced for road rage, their license could be suspended or revoked.

The impact of road rage is something Peter Salm knows all too well.

"My brother was part of a Porsche group, they were out on a Sunday drive which they did pretty regularly get a group of 20-30 vehicles together," said Salm.

A June joyride last year turned deadly for 48-year-old Rodney Salm and his 47-year-old passenger, Michaela Himmleberger.

"One individual lost control of his vehicle and just cut right across the center line into oncoming traffic and hit him head-on, they were probably both doing, you know, close to 70 miles an hour," said Salm.

Salm told FOX 13 News that he feels Utah is taking one of the stronger stances against road rage.

"I'm glad that it's moving forward and they're taking the initiative to do some things," said Salm.

This bill now heads to Governor Spencer Cox's desk.