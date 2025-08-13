Understanding Utah's E-Bike laws: A guide to safe riding for all ages

SALT LAKE CITY — Electric bikes are everywhere — zipping down neighborhood streets, weaving through city traffic, and cruising along Utah’s trails.

“People don’t really understand that they’re not just all bikes,” said Ben Archer, the owner of Archer’s Bikes.

Yes, they’re fast, convenient and fun. But police say they’re also causing more crashes, property damage, and legal trouble for riders who don’t know the rules.

“We’re seeing a lot of property damage from people riding somebody’s bike off-road. We’ve seen multiple injuries. In fact, today, about an hour ago, somebody was hit on the Jordan River Trail,” Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department said.

He says many of the problems involve younger riders who aren’t following Utah’s e-bike laws.

“We’ve had electric motorcycles where a police officer tries to stop that individual to educate them, but they’re fleeing from police,” he said.” We have these kids running from the police department. It’s becoming more prolific.”

What Utah law says about riding an e-bike

Utah groups e-bikes into three classes:



Class 1— Pedal assist only, motor cuts off at 20 mph

Class 2 — Throttle can power the bike, tops out at 20 mph

Class 3 — Pedal assist only, motor stops at 28 mph and has a speedometer

Age limits and rules



Kids younger than 8 aren’t allowed to ride e-bikes on public property

Ages 8 to 14 can ride Class 1 or 2 models, but only with a parent or guardian watching

You must be at least 16 to ride a Class 3, and you’ll need a driver’s license to take it on public streets or trails.

“As far as class 1, 2, and 3 e-bikes, they are allowed on the sidewalk. Again, the same rules as bicycles, you have to yield to pedestrians and drive safely so you’re not injuring anybody or damaging property,” Sgt. Anderson said.

Police Safety Tips for Riding E-Bikes in Utah

Know your bike’s class before you ride Follow bicycle rules — yield to pedestrians, ride with traffic, and obey traffic signs Wear a helmet, even if it’s not required for your class Avoid trails where e-bikes are prohibited, especially some federal land paths Supervise young riders and make sure their bike is legal for their age

Local bike show owner Ben Archer says some parents don’t realize what they’re buying.

“Some parents don’t know they’re not buying their kid a bike,” Archer said. “There’s parents coming in looking for a bike that’s legal because their kid has gotten in trouble with the law or was riding illegally.”