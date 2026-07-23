Fires, floods, insurance and FEMA – what to know if you need help

SALT LAKE CITY — The first rule of getting compensated after a disaster?

Document everything – even if everything looks gone.

“As soon as you can get back to your property, you want to take pictures of everything,” said Tracy Klausmeier, the director of the Property and Casualty Division at the Utah Insurance Department.

For almost two months, Utah has suffered through twin catastrophes of wildfires that have contributed to flooding. Many Utahns may file insurance claims. Later, some may also seek assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Both insurers and the government will want proof of what you’ve lost.

“Throw nothing away,” Klausmeier said. “Because your insurance company may need additional pictures or they may send an adjuster to come and look at the damaged property.”

After you take those pictures, if your home or business is damaged but standing, it’s OK to use tarps to cover holes in roofs or find other temporary covers for windows to prevent further wreckage.

“You want to contact your insurance agent or your company,” Klausmeier said. “Because they may have additional items that you have to do in order to comply with your policy language.”

If your insurer denies your claim, the Utah Department of Insurance may be able to help. Klausmeier said the denial is often a communication problem.

“The consumers can contact us,” Klausmeier said. “That's actually what we do most of here.”

FEMA representatives declined FOX 13 News’ interview requests, but videos the agency has put online describe the process for individuals and businesses seeking assistance.

That process begins after state and federal disaster declarations are approved. So far, none of this year’s Utah fires and floods are on FEMA’s list of “Disasters and Other Declarations,” though they may be labeled as such within weeks.

Once eligible, FEMA assistance is not meant to duplicate insurance payments. Rather, the government help is meant to pay for what insurers did not – even items like increased childcare costs.

Applicants will be asked to show many of the same things insurance companies ask for, as well as proof of what insurers did and did not cover.

If disaster hasn’t struck you yet and you’re worried whether you have enough insurance, Klausmeier said to talk to your agent or someone from your provider. Homeowner policies typically cover wildfires, she said, but you should review your policy for exclusions.

Homeowner policies do not cover floods. You can buy a separate policy, but coverage typically does not take effect for 30 days.