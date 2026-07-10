Is Summer the best season for buying homes in Utah? Officials say yes

SALT LAKE CITY — No doubt about it, it’s hot out there, and the housing market isn’t much cooler.

Utah homeowner Donald Mustard is navigating that market right now as he and his wife have recently put their home in Highland up for sale.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work just to make sure it’s pristine and is as awesome as it can be and it’s an amazing home," said Mustard. "I think it’s going to do well on the market.”

Salt Lake Board of Realtors President Scott Colemere believes buyers are looking for affordability, no matter the kind of home.

“Right now, specifically this time, it is better for buyers," saidColemere. "As summer kind of rolls along, we see it cool off a little bit. It’ll pick back up around late August and we’ll see more buyers integrate in the market.”

“We’ve been expensive, we’re in a recovery timeframe, so about the last 2 1/2 years we’ve been recovering. What does that mean? That means that our price appreciation has basically been about 1% per year, so that’s good for buyers that we’re not seeing that housing prices are shooting up. They’re steady.”

Figures from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors illustrate a picture of what Salt Lake County buyers have been scooping up for the first half of this year.

Homes under $500,000 have gotten the most traction and sellers might have to match buyers’ energy.

“I think while we’re in a fairly equilibrium market, sellers are pretty motivated right now, so they might take a little bit of a discount to get you in their home,” said Colemere.

It would seem like new sellers are a step ahead.

“We try to be smart about how we position things in the market, to price it where the market actually is,” said Mustard.