New Utah GOP leader attended Capitol insurrection, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — The newly-elected Utah GOP party secretary attended the U.S. Capitol insurrection in January, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

WATCH: Utah man charged with participating in Capitol riots threatens more violence

Olivia Horlacher was elected during the state's GOP convention earlier this month. The convention made nationwide headlines after Sen. Mitt Romney (R) was booed loudly while appearing on stage.

In a social media post on Jan. 8, two days after the deadly Capitol riots, Horlacher shared photos and video of her at a rally in Washington, D.C. where former President Trump spoke to a large crowd of his supporters. Horlacher also shared photos of her among the crowd outside the U.S. Capitol building.

WATCH: Fourth Utah man charged with participating in U.S. Capitol riot

There is no indication Horlacher entered the Capitol with hundreds of others who destroyed property while attempting to disrupt the counting of Electoral College votes that officially declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

In one Facebook video, Horlacher said the Trump supporters she was with in Washington were pushing for "fair, honest and transparent elections" and were "law-abiding people."