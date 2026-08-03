Man accused of raping two women in Salt Lake City within weeks

SALT LAKE CITY — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in Salt Lake City after police say he raped two women. According to detectives, the incidents were just weeks apart.

Moise Sainteran, 37, was arrested on Saturday and faces charges of rape and aggravated sexual assault among others. He is being held without bail.

Court documents reveal that on July 18, Salt Lake City police were advised of a sexual assault report where the victim, a 20-year-old woman, stated Sainteran had raped her the night before.

The victim stated she met Sainteran on July 9 and on July 17 went out with him to some bars downtown. When Sainteran picked the victim up, he allegedly gave her a water bottle filled with vodka.

At around 3:00 a.m. on July 18, the victim and Sainteran returned to Sainteran's apartment. The victim laid down on his bed, saying she was tired, and attempted to get Sainteran to lie down with her.

However, the victim stated that Sainteran instead attempted to have sex with her, which she didn't consent to. The victim attempted to push away Sainteran but was unable to.

During the incident, the victim stated that Sainteran had placed his hands over her mouth and nose and briefly placed his hands on her throat.

On August 1, police were called to an apartment complex in the 500 block of West 200 South for a reported sexual assault. When officers arrived, they were told by a victim that Sainteran had just sexually assaulted her.

The second victim told police that she had gone out with Sainteran the night before and after she returned to his residence, she fell asleep.

When the victim woke, she was allegedly being assaulted by Sainteran and told him to stop. During the incident, the victim passed out again.

Following the assault, the victim told her cousin she was raped and was taken to the hospital for an exam. Officers located Sainteran in the lobby of the apartment complex and arrested him.

When speaking to detectives, Sainteran told officers that he knew the first victim but that the didn't have any physical contact on the night in question.

However, when police presented evidence to Sainteran, he admitted to having intercourse with the victim but stated it was consensual.

Investigators also asked about the second reported victim, to which Sainteran claimed that they had been kissing throughout the night.

Detectives did speak to a witness of the night in question, who stated that the victim wasn't kissing Sainteran throughout the night.

Sainteran attempted to tell officers that the second victim may have reported him due to him telling her that they were just friends.