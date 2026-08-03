Displaced apartment fire residents receive free housing from United Way, Airbnb

MIDVALE, Utah — Dozens of families displaced by the fire that tore through a Midvale apartment complex last week have received free temporary housing, thanks to the United Way and Airbnb.

Friday's fire forced the evacuation of 220 occupied units at the North Union Apartments, leaving many without a place to live, apart from the emergency shelter set up at Fort Union Middle School.

Since the fire, more than 40 families have been issued Airbnb credits for free temporary housing, with the stays funded by Airbnb and managed by 211 Utah. The teams will be at the shelter on Monday and Tuesday to assist more people looking for housing and other needed resources.

"Our priority is helping displaced residents move quickly from emergency shelter into temporary housing while they begin to navigate what comes next," said Todd McGee, managing director for 211 Utah.

High school football team steps up to help those displaced by Midvale fire:

Football team steps in to help those displaced by Midvale Fire

Residents who are not at the shelter but need help can call 211 for access to temporary housing through Airbnb.

Anyone looking to donate to those displaced from the complex can drop off items at local facilities such as Savers, Crossroads Urban Center and Deseret Industries locations.