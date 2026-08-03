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Salt Lake City music festival organizers mysteriously cancel event, vanish without notice

Benson Boone Sombr.png
Rob Grabowski, Amy Harris / Invision
Benson Boone, Sombr
Benson Boone Sombr.png
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SALT LAKE CITY — Organizers of a new, two-day Salt Lake City music festival featuring Sombr and Benson Boone have mysteriously canceled the event without explanation.

The Yours Always festival was scheduled for Oct. 2-3 at the Utah State Fairpark, with tickets having gone on sale last month. However, Rolling Stone reported that ticket holders began receiving refund emails last week notifying them that the festival was called off.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Yours Always has been canceled," organizers wrote in the email. "You will receive a full refund from the point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Along with not explaining the reason for the cancellation, festival organizers also pulled the plug on the event website and all social media accounts.

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Screenshot shows error message received when clicking on Yours Forever Festival website

Over 20 other artists were booked to perform at the Yours Always festival.

While Boone's website still lists an Oct. 2 tour stop at the festival, Sombr has deleted his scheduled Oct. 3 date.

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