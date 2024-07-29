100+ current, former Utah State athletes petition for investigation into fired leaders

LOGAN, Utah — Several current Utah State University student-athletes, as well as former players, have signed a petition demanding an independent investigation into the recent firings of athletic department leaders.
The petition sent Monday to the school's board of trustees and the Utah Board of Higher Education shares the athletes' concerns over the dismissals of Deputy Athletic Director of External Affairs Jerry Bovee and executive Associate Athletics Director for Internal Affairs Amy Crosbie.
Both Bovee and Crosbie were fired from their positions over the last few weeks.
Bovee, along with head football coach Blake Anderson and Director of Player Development and Community Austin Albrecht, were released from their roles after officials claimed they had violated school policies regarding student misconduct.
The school has not revealed why Crosbie, a former Utah State volleyball player, was fired.
"While we do not know the facts and circumstances that led to their dismissals at this time, we believe that any information that does come out could attack the credibility and character of Mr. Bovee and Mrs. Crosbie," the letter said.
At the end of the letter, those who signed the petition request a third-party step in to investigate the dismissals of Bovee and Crosbie.
"Their questionable dismissal also raises serious concerns about the entire process the University had undertaken that has resulted in the termination of multiple people."
Below is the full list of current and former student-athletes who signed the petition:
