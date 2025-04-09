17 University of Utah international students see visas revoked by Trump admin

SALT LAKE CITY — At least 17 international students and recent graduates at the University of Utah have had their visas revoked — receiving letters from President Donald Trump’s administration instructing them to immediately “self-deport.”

The state’s flagship school disclosed the number for the first time Tuesday, confirming the revocations started early last week and continued through the weekend, spurring confusion and fear. It’s one of the largest tallies, so far, for a single university since the federal government began its nationwide efforts to terminate students’ legal residency status.

A spokesperson for Weber State University in Ogden confirmed another five students there have also seen their visas revoked. And Snow College in central Utah reported two students.

In total, about 300 visas for international students and recent graduates have been terminated across the country, according to an announcement from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Those have spanned from private schools, like Harvard University, to public schools, like Ohio State University and the University of California system.

