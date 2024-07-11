Watch Now
18 injured in Stadium of Fire fireworks accident, police say

Posted at 4:59 PM, Jul 11, 2024

PROVO, Utah — A total of 18 people were injured when fireworks went into the stands of the Stadium of Fire event on July 4, policed reported in an update Thursday.

The incident at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the BYU campus gained nationwide attention after video showed wayward fireworks plunging into the stands and onto the field where performers were standing.

Video shared by numerous people on social media showed fireworks being set off inside the stadium as jets passed overhead.

Provo police did not share the medical conditions of any of those injured at the event, but said its investigation is ongoing after requesting information from attendees.

"It is unfortunate this occurred, and we are thankful the injured are recovering," said Fire Marshal Lynn Schofield.

Following the mishap, the show was halted so that the injured could receive medical attention. On the night of the event, at least six people were known to have been transported to the hospital, including one with serious injuries.

