2,600 miles of new paved trails part of Utah Trail Network plan

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of miles of new trails are set to be built across the state as part of a new Utah Trail Network, which promises to connect residents and visitors of all ages wherever they may live.

Gov. Spencer Cox debuted the program's master plan during his address Tuesday at the Utah Transportation Conference. The planned network features 2,600 miles of new paved trails, along with 500 miles of existing trails.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the network will connect 208 towns and cities in the state, and promises that 95 percent of all Utahns will live within a mile of the trail network.

All of Utah's national parks and national monuments, as well as its 25 state parks, will connect to the network.

UDOT Map shows planned Utah Trail Network paths across Wasatch Front

“We need to spend more time outside, more time connecting with people and more time exercising, and the way we do that is through our trail system,” Cox said. “The Utah Trail Network helps every Utahn commute, recreate and enjoy Utah. It’s a great way to build for future generations.”

A start date or completion timeline was not announced during the plan's announcement.

The Utah Trail Network would be paid for through the Active Transportation Investment Fund created by the Utah State Legislature in 2023. UDOT has since established a Trails Division to oversee the implementation of the program.

UDOT Map shows planned Utah Trail Network trails across the state

“Generations from now, people will look back and remember this as the moment Utah changed how we get around,” said UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras. “The Utah Trail Network will connect communities in every corner of the state and give people more ways to move, explore and enjoy life here.”