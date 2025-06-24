2 new cases of measles reported in Utah; all patients unvaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY — Two new cases of measles have been diagnosed in Utah, just days after the first case in the state was announced last week.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services says the two additional patients are unvaccinated and not linked to each other or the person diagnosed on Friday.

One of the patients is a resident of Utah County, while the other is from southwestern Utah. Health department investigators are currently trying to pinpoint any locations the new patients may have recently visited and increased the measles exposure.

The cases come during the ongoing measles outbreak, in which there are now over 1,200 reported cases across the country.

According to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, over 90 percent of state residents have been vaccinated against measles, meaning they are "highly protected" against the disease, officials said.

Measles symptoms typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include high fever (102.20° or higher), cough, runny nose, or red eyes, with a rash usually appearing after 4 days of fever.

For those who develop symptoms, stay away from people and call a healthcare provider. Do not go to a clinic or hospital without calling ahead to prevent others from exposure.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story