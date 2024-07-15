Watch Now
2 people killed, others injured in crash involving 3 vehicles in central Utah

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — Two people died after being rear-ended on a Utah highway and pushed into an oncoming vehicle on Monday.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before noon. The victims were in a Dodge Intrepid sedan on State Route 132 near milepost 61, which is just west of U.S. 89 between Mount Pleasant and Ephraim.

The Intrepid slowed down to turn left into a residential drive, according to UHP, when a Ford F-250 traveling behind it failed to slow down and crashed into the rear. The Intrepid was pushed into the oncoming lane and collided with a Toyota Corolla.

Both people in the Intrepid died from their injuries.

Three other people — two in the Corolla and one in the F-250 — were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

UHP said troopers are looking into distracted driving as a possible cause of the crash.

The victims' identities have not been released.

