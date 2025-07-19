Witnesses recount terrifying West Jordan house fire that claimed three lives

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A devastating house fire left three dead and one critically injured Friday, and Fox 13 News spoke to several witnesses including one who took a terrifying video.

Lucy Hunt said she and her boyfriend Asher were running late for work when something caught his attention.

“He's like, there's a lot of smoke, do you think we should turn around? And I was like, Yeah, let's turn around. You're already late anyway,” Hunt said.

Only to realize it was something much worse.

3 dead in West Jordan house fire now being treated as crime scene:

3 dead in West Jordan house fire now being treated as crime scene

“He sees a little girl, he sees her come out of the window,” Hunt said, “He just runs so fast and like no hesitation, gets over the fence, and he kind of guides her. I think he was the first person to talk to her.”

The horror began to set in even more.

“You could hear screams from the fire, and it just felt so ominous, there's nothing you can do,” Hunt said.

It wasn’t long after neighbors began to step in.

“There's this woman that tears the fence down with her bare hands,” Hunt said. "She kind of just yells at me, she's like 'call 911!'”

Morgan Grant saw the smoke from his house and immediately went to help.

“When I got here, I saw a gentleman, no shirt, all tatted, tending to a dog in the gutter, trying to make sure that it was okay, giving him water… then I looked up to the lawn, and I saw a victim that was laying on the lawn, and she looked very burnt,” Grant said, "There was one more person crouched at the doorway entrance to the home that was trying to see and call out if anybody else was inside.”

Grant said it’s something that leaves a devastating hole in a community.

“It's challenging. I've seen stuff like this before. It's never easy. It makes your stomach upset,” Grant said.

Hunt said while she was worried for her boyfriend’s life, she knew it was the right thing for him to do.

“After he left, after I saw him running off, that's kind of when I realized what was really happening," Hunt said. "He was running towards a fire, but I knew that this little girl needed him more than I did.”

Asher was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation but was able to return home Friday evening.

Hunt said they saw the little girl get airlifted out, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.