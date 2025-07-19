Utah State Correctional Facility hosts marathon for inmates

SALT LAKE CITY — You don’t think of the Utah State Correctional Facility being a place to host a marathon. Still, with many inmates turning into runners, that’s exactly what happened at the prison on Friday.

“I parole on Tuesday, really excited about that, really grateful for the time I’ve had to heal and be accountable for the mistakes that I’ve made,” said Casey Vanderhoef.

Casey can’t wait to rejoin his wife and four kids early next week. He managed to serve four years - 7 months in prison, thanks in big part to the fact that he got into running.

“Before I knew it, I didn’t hate myself anymore,” said Vanderhoef. “It just felt good, I didn’t like where I was at, but I felt good.”

Vanderhoef founded the prison’s Fit From Within Running Club two years ago.

And when Utah State Representative Katy Hall, a runner herself, heard about it, she was all in.

“They’re physical health is better, their mental health is better,” said Hall. “They’re going to the infirmary less, they’re sleeping better, and the taxpayer should care about that, that costs less, if they’re going to the infirmary less.”

While they are working toward a full marathon in November, on Friday, backed by the state health department, they hosted a half-marathon for more than 50 inmates.

Josh Walker is a wheelchair division competitor.

“Apart from the benefits of running, the community out here we’re all supporting each other, and every time you pass somebody, it’s high five — it’s good job,” said Walker.

Representative Hall says during the last legislative session, a bill was passed allowing the state to accept public donations for the Fit From Within Running Club —a club that will be a part of Vanderhoef’s legacy at the prison once he transitions back to the outside world next week.

“A lot of our goal is to make sure that every man who leaves here never comes back, and we feel this is a healthy lifestyle habit that will help further that goal,” said Vanderhoef.