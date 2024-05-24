3-year-old awake and talking after falling into Beaver County river

SALT LAKE CITY — Days after accidentally riding a toy tractor into a Beaver County river and being swept away, a 3-year-old boy is now awake and talking.

Levi Wright was hospitalized Tuesday after sneaking away and falling into the river. He was later airlifted in critical condition to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

It's not known how long Levi, the son of rodeo star Spencer Wright, was underwater before he was discovered.

"LEVI WOKE UP! I am shook, we don't know much but the doctor said it was okay for me to get excited about that and I AM! My baby is so tough!," wrote his mother, Kallie Wright, shared Thursday.

A friend who is acting as a spokesperson for the family told FOX 13 News that Levi was also talking and that doctors will perform an MRI Friday.

"The doctor said she can absolutely get excited about him waking up," said friend Mindy Clark. "He opened his eyes and then got wiggly,"

A barrel race and silent auction has been scheduled for June 30 at the Bastian Ag Center in South Jordan to help raise money for Levi's medical care.