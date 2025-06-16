What can you do to feel safer in big crowds? An exit plan is key

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Whether it's festivals, protests, or sporting events, what can you do to feel safer in a big crowd? That's the question many are asking after the deadly weekend shootings in Salt Lake City and West Valley City.



"The biggest thing is you need to know where you're at," explained Shawn Wood, co-owner of Rowdy's Ranger. "What type of situation are you getting into? What are you putting yourself and your family into? Where are you going? Especially if something does happen where you have to call law enforcement."



Wood loves to talk about situational awareness as he served as an artillery leader in the Utah National Guard and a police officer in North Las Vegas before returning home to St. George.



"I've had a lot of training in it because of law enforcement, and I've had a lot of experience with it being out on the streets and stuff like that. I mean, your head's always on the swivel is what we call it," he said.

Wood added that a big part of situational awareness is having an exit plan.



"You need to start looking for exits when you enter. These are some of the things that I do. Where are my exits?" Wood said. "I don't think you should be paranoid and be going around thinking that everyone is a threat. But you should be aware of what's going on around you in case that threat does come.

"Sometimes it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when in some situations."



Even without exit signs being displayed, Woods implores everyone to have an escape plan at all times.

At Saturday’s protest at St. George’s Vernon Worthern Park, there were no citations or arrests, according to police, but there were a few incidents, including a person who was open carrying a rifle that needed to be escorted out by officers.



While there were some at Saturday's protest who had some fear of violence, they said St. George is not usually the kind of place for that.



"We have faith in our St. George people," shared resident Morgan Tew, "and we just hope it's safe."

