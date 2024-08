SANTAQUIN, Utah — A 5-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in his Santaquin home Thursday, police said.

Santaquin police said first responders administered life-saving measures on the boy after arriving at the home, but the boy later died at the scene.

The unidentified boy was able to get a hold of the gun in the house in the area of Santaquin Canyon Road before accidentally firing one round.

