Advice from a pharmacist as cold, flu season continues in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s a common saying that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but this season it’s going to take more than just one piece of fruit.

At Jolley’s Compounding Pharmacy, they’re used to being busy in the winter.

“It comes in cycles. This time of year, there’s more flu and colds in general, and come spring, get warmed up and get healthy again and have less of it,” pharmacist and owner Dean Jolley said.

He’s not a stranger to the patterns in illness each year, and his customers are coming through the door to get what they need to stay safe.

“We were going to have our grandchildren over last week and they couldn’t because my grandson got sick,” Salt Lake City resident Sally Odekirk said.

Many people we spoke to said their kids or grandchildren have been getting sick more often this season.

Jolley said it’s common for children to spread those germs throughout their family. He recommends using multivitamins, vitamin C, and other easily available items that can help with symptoms.

Many people said that even if they’re not the ones who got sick, they’ve seen the effect it can have.

“My son and his wife visited friends, and they got illness from their daughter, then passed it to her mother who got very sick, and then she eventually passed it to my son,” Deborah McFarlane said. “He says everyone at work has been sick, and people haven’t been able to come to work.”

Jolley says they’re seeing the flu and common cold impact people the most.

Pediatrician Dr. Ellie Brownstein told FOX 13 News that the rates of flu are very high, but kids can still get the flu vaccine if they haven’t yet.