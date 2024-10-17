Watch Now
Advisory canceled after missing Utah girl found

FOX 13 News
SALT LAKE CITY — A 7-year-old girl at the center of an endangered missing advisory activated near Hill Air Force Base has been found safe.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the girl didn't come home last night to Hill Air Force Base following a visit with her father, leaving her mother, who has full custody, to alert authorities about the disappearance.

Nearly 12 hours after the advisory was first issued, the base said the girl was located and it was a simple misunderstanding.

Officials worked with the Layton Police Department to arrange a reunion between mother and daughter at around 10 a.m.

