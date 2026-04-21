Alan Osmond, oldest of 'The Osmond Brothers,' dies at age 76

Alan Osmond, the eldest sibling in the famous singing Osmond family, has died.

A spokesperson for the Osmond family confirmed his passing on Monday. He was 76 years old.

The family spokesperson said Alan's wife and all eight of their sons were at his bedside.

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Alan, like most of his siblings, was born in Ogden.

Forty years ago, Alan was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which forced him to retire from performing, according to the obituary from the family.

Alan is survived by his wife Suzanne, eight sons, 30 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, along with his siblings, Virl, Tom, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy, and Marie. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Olive, and one brother, Wayne.

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