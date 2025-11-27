AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old abducted by registered sex offender

OGDEN, Utah — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Ogden girl allegedly abducted by a registered sex offender.

Jessika Francisco is believed to have been taken by Christopher Thomas Wiggins, 34, who is a non-family member and thought to be armed with a handgun.

Francisco is wearing Dr. Pepper pajama pants, a white hoodie, and pink slippers. She is 4'6" and 90 lbs. with strawberry or blonde hair.

Wiggins is wearing black pants and a black shirt, and a Big O jacket. Officials say his hair has streaks of purple.

The two may be in a white Hyundai Sonata with Utah license A999FH.

