Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old abducted by registered sex offender

Amber Alert.png
FOX 13 News
Amber Alert.png
Posted
and last updated

OGDEN, Utah — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Ogden girl allegedly abducted by a registered sex offender.

Jessika Francisco is believed to have been taken by Christopher Thomas Wiggins, 34, who is a non-family member and thought to be armed with a handgun.

Francisco is wearing Dr. Pepper pajama pants, a white hoodie, and pink slippers. She is 4'6" and 90 lbs. with strawberry or blonde hair.

Wiggins is wearing black pants and a black shirt, and a Big O jacket. Officials say his hair has streaks of purple.

The two may be in a white Hyundai Sonata with Utah license A999FH.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere