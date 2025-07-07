Attorneys say convicted murderer Ralph Menzies' dementia has 'significantly declined,' should be re-evaluated

SALT LAKE CITY — The attorneys representing Ralph Menzies are asking the court to re-evaluate his competency, saying his dementia has become so severe that he does not understand what is happening.

Last month, a judge ruled that Menzies, who was convicted for the 1988 kidnapping and murder of Maurine Hunsaker and sentenced to death, was competent to be executed. Third District Court Judge Matthew Bates declared that while Menzies has dementia, he is competent enough to understand what is happening and to be put to death.

However, his attorneys say the decision was made with "prior evaluations" and that more recent evaluations show a severe decline.

"Mr. Menzies was unable to exhibit an awareness that he is being executed for the crime of murder — even when prompted," the report stated after the evaluations, conducted on June 27 and June 30.

His legal team filed a competency petition on Monday, asking the court to reopen competency proceedings for the 67-year-old. They say his declining health begs the question of whether his execution would be constitutional.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, where the state has asked for a death warrant to be signed.