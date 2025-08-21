Family shares how Ofc. Eric Estrada lived life centered around 'love, service, and family'

TREMONTON, Utah — Tremonton Police Officer Eric Estrada is being remembered by his family as someone who lived his life centered around "love, service and family."

Estrada and Sgt. Lee Sorensen were killed Sunday after responding to a disturbance and being shot by a suspect who will likely face the death penalty.

In an obituary written by his brother, Jesus, Estrada was described as being full of joy, life and kindness.

The 32-year-old graduated from Mountain Crest High School in Hyrum in 2011 and married his wife, Brittney, just a few years later, with the couple raising two young children.

"Eric’s family always came first, and he cherished every moment spent with them—whether at home, traveling, or enjoying their favorite adventures together," the obituary read.

Box Elder County Fair honors Tremonton officers killed during centennial anniversary:

Box Elder County Fair honor Tremonton officers killed during centennial anniversary

Estrada was nicknamed "Chipz," after the actor with whom he shared a name, and loved "pickleball, riding his bike, CrossFit, grilling, mowing his lawn, doing his hair." His brother wrote that Estrada's favorite song was Bubbly by Colbie Caillat, which he said "perfectly reflected his warm and uplifting nature.

"His infectious personality and easy laughter made every gathering brighter."

At the end of the obituary, Estrada's brother wrote that Eric's legacy will be one of "love, service, and compassion," and as a "dedicated officer who put others before himself."

"Though his time with us was far too short, Eric’s light will never fade," his brother wrote.

A donation page to help support Estrada's family has been created, in lieu of flowers, to honor the fallen officer, and a public viewing has been scheduled for Wednesday at 7 a.m. and Bear River High School.