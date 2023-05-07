Aurora Borealis to return to Utah tonight? Maybe

SALT LAKE CITY — For the second time in just a few weeks, residents in northern Utah could be treated to a rare and spectacular sky show.

Or not.

PHOTOS: Aurora Borealis puts on amazing light show over Utah

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service tweeted Sunday that the Aurora Borealis, more popularly known as the "northern lights," may make a return to the skies during the evening hours either Sunday or Monday.

According to the NWS, conditions are good for the sky show to be seen in parts of the state with skies expected to clear and a strong geomagnetic storm forming. The only unknown variable is whether the storm will be strong enough to reach Utah.

New graphics from the Space Weather Prediction Center don't put Utah in the main target area of the Aurora Borealis on either night, but it appears large enough that residents could get lucky as they did a few weeks ago.

During the overnight hours of April 23-24, the northern lights thrilled many in the state with a colorful dance across the sky, with the Aurora Borealis seen in Cache, Box Elder, Weber, Davis, Salt Lake, Summit and Utah counties.

The NWS says the best times for a possible appearance on Sunday is between 9 p.m. and midnight, and for residents to "look north!"