Beaver community hosts fundraiser for businesses recovering from fires, floods

BEAVER, Utah — Beaver is now open for business.

That's the message from local shop owners here on Main Street after the Cottonwood Fire and ensuing flooding created a devastating summer — what should have been their busy tourist season. Now, a fundraising effort is underway to help.

Walk into any local shop in the small town of Beaver, and they'll be happy to see you. Cary LaSpina's Surewood Forest is one of them.

“Business is open and I'll tell you what, we've got a lot of things to see here. A lot of things to see, a lot of really unique businesses,” said LaSpina.

LaSpina has run Surewood Forest on Main Street for the past 26 years, but this summer there hasn't been as much business as they normally see in their summer travel season.

At the Beaver KOA, manager Theresa says they had 200 fewer customers this past month than they normally would.

“Some of us have lost everything, but we're still standing," said Theresa.

Some of the decline in tourism follows the massive Cottonwood Fire and ensuing floods that caused major disruptions and canceled several events that would typically bring in customers.

“And those types of things, they hurt, because they bring in a lot of people, but there's nothing you can do,” LaSpina said.

Events like the Crusher in the Tusher had to cancel, along with many others, because of the conditions on the mountain.

Jamie White just opened MaLu's Bakery on Center Street last fall.

“It's been sad to kind of see the decline in all the people coming into town, coming through. There's a lot of people that rely on that, you know, they rely on the tourism side of things, and it's just, it's hard to see,” said White.

She invited me inside the kitchen where she was making crepes, croissants, cakes and more - items she hopes will keep enticing new customers to come in as they try to survive their first year.

“We're just hoping to keep pushing through and that things will get better,” said White.

In nearby Minersville, Robin McMullin tells me they too have been impacted.

“I wanted to do something that I could do, and I am an event coordinator, and so I wanted to help. By that way, I knew I could do something, so I knew that a pop-up market would work because that's what I do every other Saturday," said McMullin.

Lots have stepped in with millions promised in federal and state dollars, but that doesn't necessarily go to these local shop owners.

That's why they've organized this fundraiser for the whole family; they said it should be a lot of fun and all for a good cause.

“So we want to help the community recover. It's gonna be a long recovery, but maybe this can be a start," said McMullin.

The big fundraising event is going on Thursday night right here at Beaver City Park, which is next to the post office, 99 South Main, 4 to 9 Thursday night.

For more on how you can help, you can contact Robin directly at 435-691-0297. Or contact the Beaver Chamber of Commerce at 435-586-4484.