Beloved Midvale teacher killed by drunk driver

MIDVALE, Utah — Students and staff at a local middle school are grieving following the death of a beloved teacher at the hands of a drunk driver.

Jonah Glenn, a 7th grade social studies teacher at Midvale Middle School, was riding his motorcycle Wednesday when he was struck by a driver who admitted to having at least four drinks before getting behind the wheel. Glenn died of the injuries he suffered from the collision.

On Thursday, school principal Mindy Robison sent a letter to parents announcing Glenn's death.

"I am writing with great sadness to inform you that one of our 7th grade social studies teachers, Mr. Jonah Glenn, has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. As so many of his students will tell you, Mr. Glenn was a wonderful teacher. I also knew him to be a trusted colleague and great friend. The Midvale Middle community will miss him so much," wrote Robison, who added suggestions for helping children deal with grief following Glenn's death.

A GoFundMe account was created by Glenn's friends to help pay for his funeral.

"Everyone who met Jonah absolutely loved him and was drawn in by his energy," the page says. "He loved getting on his motorcycle and exploring the country. Everyone mattered to him and he loved making everyone feel like they mattered."

Wilhelm Robert Heider, 26, was arrested and faces a DUI charge for the accident that killed Glenn.