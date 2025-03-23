Big 12 gymnastics finals bring boost to local businesses near Maverik Center

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Maverik Center hosted the Big 12 Gymnastics Championship on Saturday. FOX 13 News stopped at local restaurants to see how they were impacted, and we met excited Utes fans along the way.

“It gets pretty crazy. Just with gymnastics alone, we get full house,” said Candice Lyday, a manager at The Break Sports Bar & Grill.

The Break's West Valley location is just a short walk from the Maverik Center, and by mid-afternoon, they were seeing customer traffic pick up.

“As soon as 2:15 hit, we already had a line going down the corner right here,” said Lyday.

And just down the street, the owner of El Gallo Loco was also hoping for a busy evening after the gymnastics meet ended.

“Being able to be closer than Maverik Center — it should help all of these businesses that are around here,” said Kimberly Tello.

Lyday has worked at The Break for four years. She enjoys seeing her returning customers for this gymnastics competition.

"Every year it’s the same ... the parents of the [Utah] team, they all come here every time, they always call ahead,” said Lyday.

The Red Rock gymnastics team's parents prefer to meet at The Break every year.

“We’re here celebrating the Red Rocks Gymnastics team,” said Jeremy Zirbes, a parent of one of the gymnasts.

They're there to celebrate and support their daughters in the Big 12 Championships.

“Top four teams in the Big 12 are competing at the Maverik Center,” said Jeremy Gilstrab, a fellow team parent.

The proud parents cheered on their daughters as they competed, and The Break was happy to host a crowd in good spirits.

“The full patio is completely full so it’s a big impact. Our sales will be high just because of this,” said Lyday.