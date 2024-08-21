Watch Now
Big Cottonwood Canyon temporarily closed for rescue of fallen motorcyclist

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A motorcyclist was critically injured after he crashed and fell off a cliff in Big Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday evening.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle rider, a 25-year-old man, failed to navigate the curve in the road about four miles up the canyon and went off the cliff.

Unified Fire Authority personnel rappelled down to retrieve the victim, who officials say is in critical condition.

The canyon road (State Route 190) was closed in both directions for about an hour before re-opening around 8:30 p.m.

