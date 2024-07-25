Big Lots set to close these Utah locations

LOGAN, Utah — A few weeks after Big Lots announced it would close certain "underperforming" stores, the list of those located in Utah have been released.

The company currently operates seven locations in Utah, but the stores in Layton and Logan will soon close their doors.



LAYTON - 1030 North Main Street

- 1030 North Main Street LOGAN - 1617 North Main Street

When the two Utah locations close, the South Ogden store will be the only one in the state outside of the Salt Lake-area.

When Big Lots first announced the proposed closures in early July, officials said only 35-40 locations would be shuttered. However, when the list of closings was released, the number of stores was more than double the original number.

Big Lots operations 1,392 stores, but said falling sales was the reason for the move, with net sales decreasing $114.5 million, or 10.2%, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023.

The exact date when the stores will be closed has not been announced.