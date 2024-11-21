Bird flu infections in Utah should not cause anxiety for residents

SALT LAKE CITY — With bird flu inflections being found in livestock across the state, the Utah officials are already addressing those occurrences.

According to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, there are several farms with active infections.

The risk of transmission to humans is low, with only a few human cases across the country and none in Utah. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 53 human cases of avian flu, with each of those people believed to have caught the illness from infected cattle or poultry.

Although there is no indication of any human-to-human spreading, health officials want to stay ahead of any potential changes, especially if the human flu and avian flu viruses meet.

"[If a farmer] is infected with that, and then he is caring for his animals that might be sick. These viruses, if infected by the same host, can swap genes," an epidemiologist said at a Utah Board of Health meeting, which could make it easier for the virus to infect humans.

This is the time of year when people tend to get sick, so as always, health officials say to follow those hand-washing guidelines, especially as families gather for Thanksgiving.

"We know there's gonna be flu, there's gonna be RSV and COVID and others happening, so our guidance to the public is for any other respiratory disease, just stay home when you're sick, wash your hands often to try to prevent getting sick and spreading germs," said Chris Smoot, an epidemiologist with Utah Health and Human Resources.

What health officials don't want to see is unnecessary concern as there's still no indication of any human-to-human transmission anywhere.

"Since that hasn't happened, we don't want an overreaction or undue anxiety if you know that potential is not there yet.