Body cam video shows Robertson interaction with police after showing AR-15

PROVO, Utah — Newly-obtained body camera video shows a 2018 encounter police had with Craig Robertson, the man shot and killed by FBI agents at his Provo home after making alleged threats against President Biden and other officials.

The video was obtained by FOX 13 News through a public records request from the incident in which Robertson threatened two Google Fiber employees in Aug. 2018 before meeting police at his front door with an AR-15 over his shoulder.

Multiple officers are heard on the video expressing their concerns about whether Robertson would use it against them.

In the body camera video, Robertson can be heard explaining to police that the workers had rang his doorbell a few times before going into his backyard to begin work.

"I come out the back, my gate is open... my dog could escape," Robertson says to an officer through the door.

"And you're going to shoot somebody over that?" the officer asked before telling Robertson the workers had a right to be on his property.

Robertson then claimed it was a crime if his dog got out of his yard, to which the officer replied, "that is not correct." The officer then told Robertson that the situation with the workers did not warrant a threat with firearms.

"Well, I'm sorry about that," said Robertson who asked to deescalate the situation.

After a back and forth, Robertson is eventually seen walking out of the door and begins a confrontation by threatening another officer.

"Listen, if I wanted to take you out, I've got an M-24 sniper rifle in there. You'd have never made it here!" he shouted.

"That's probably not a good thing to say to us," the officer replied.

Things calmed down for a second before Robertson told the officer, "If I had evil intent, you wouldn't have a prayer.

"If I had evil intent, there's nothing you could do, short of sending a SWAT unit here to take me out."

Robertson then spoke about why he answered police at his front door with an AR-15.

“I answer the door with a firearm at all times,” Robertson told police.

“Why is that?” an officer asked.

“Because I choose to," he responded. "This is still America.”

Police then took Robertson's statement about what had occurred in his yard before officers explained how to react should another similar incident occur.

"The way things go this day and age, you got to be careful," Robertson responded.

Officers spent another 20 minutes with Robertson in lighthearted conversation before leaving.

Provo police and the Utah County Attorney opted not to cite or arrest Robertson because they could not determine he committed a crime.

Robertson was shot Aug. 9 after allegedly pointing a handgun at special agents who had come to serve warrants at his home following the violent threats made over social media. The threats focused on Biden, who was arriving in Utah that day, as well as New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

