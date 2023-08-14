Provo man pointed gun at agents before deadly shootout, FBI says

PROVO, Utah — The FBI says the Provo man who was shot and killed by special agents last week resisted arrest and pointed a weapon at agents during the incident.

Agents arrived at the home of Craig Robertson early Wednesday to serve arrest and search warrants over alleged threats made against President Joe Biden and others on social media.

On Monday, the FBI offered more information on the deadly shooting, saying Robertson resisted being taken into custody and pointed a .357 revolver at special agents, forcing them to shoot the 75-year-old man.

Robertson died at the scene and the FBI is now investigating the shooting.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force officers seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division," the agency wrote.

The social media platform created by former President Donald Trump tipped law enforcement about Robertson's posts in which he threatened Biden ahead of his visit to Utah last week.

"I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old Ghille suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle," Robertson allegedly wrote.

Robertson was also accused of threatening to kill New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was overseeing the criminal investigation into Trump.

The FBI had previously had contact with Robertson as they conducted surveillance on him in March following the Bragg threats. When confronted by an agent, Robertson replied, "I said it was a dream."

In a statement, family of Robertson said he was a "good and decent man," but didn't hold any "personal animosity" against the FBI.

"As an elderly–and largely homebound–man, there was very little he could do but exercise his First Amendment right to free speech and voice his protest in what has become the public square of our age–the internet and social media," the family statement read. "Though his statements were intemperate at times, he has never, and would never, commit any act of violence against another human being over a political or philosophical disagreement."