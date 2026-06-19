Beekeeping smoking operation causes grass fire in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — Fire crews responded to a grass fire in Tremonton that was caused by a smoking operation for a beekeeping facility Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival near 11,000 North and 4400 West in Tremonton, they found a fast-moving, wind-driven fire burning through heavy grass and old tires. Additional personnel from Box Elder County Fire, Garland Fire and Central Box Elder Fire District responded.

After an hour, the fire was contained.

Tremonton Fire Department, in a press release, reminded the public that "even routine activities can create wildfire risk under the right conditions. Wind and dry fuels can cause fires to spread rapidly and unpredictably."